PH preparations for SEA Games on high gear

To boost Philippine sports, the government is embarking on a gigantic task covering programs in sports science, grassroots sports development and the establishment of 12 regional satellite training centers across the country.

PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez presented the programs during the two-day sports meeting between the government sports body and the National Sports Associations (NSA) held in Tagaytay Highlands.

“The government is serious in supporting our athletes and the national sports associations,” Ramirez said. “By harmoniously working together, we can make a difference in improving Philippine sports. “

Ramirez, said sports science would be integrated in the Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) to be launched on Jan. 16.

He also announced that 12 regional satellite training centers will be set up within the period of six months, with the hiring of 60 regional sports coordinators.

To hasten grassroots sports development, PSC laid out its program linking with local government units (LGUs) and to the education department aimed at strengthening community and school-based sports, respectively.

The government sports body’s policies in granting assistance to sports associations were also presented.

Various NSAs presented their previous performance and their preparation for the 2017 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG).

The policies include training, equipment, medical assistance, meal subsidy and international exposures.

Meanwhile, Tom Carrasco, Jr. head of the SEAG Task Force in the selection of the Philippine delegation, said there were 38 sports disciplines and 405 events in the said biennial sports conclave to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia by mid-August.

Carrasco said initially, Philippines would participate in 20-25 sports disciplines that include medal-rich swimming, athletics, cycling and boxing.

Starting next week, the SEAG Task Force will screen athletes based on the criteria set that include fund and training requirements of the NSA that are included in the regional sports meet.

