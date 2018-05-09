PH products showcased in Singapore food expo

Filipino food companies recently participated in the Food and Hotel Asia 2018 in Singapore, which caters to the needs of the food and hospitality industry.

The Official Philippine Pavilion, through the support of the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Export Marketing Bureau and DTI Singapore, featured 10 Filipino food companies that showcased artisanal, organic and premium-quality food products during the biennial event held from April 24 to 27.

These products were fresh and preserved fruits; fruit jams and marmalades; banana chips; coconut-based products; peanuts; biscuits; and canned sardines, tuna, and mackarel.

This year’s FHA saw 81,896 attendees from more than 105 countries and regions. It hosted 3,500 exhibitors from 76 countries and regions and 71 international group pavilions, including the Philippines’.

In 2016, nearly 72,000 delegates from more than 100 countries and regions attended the expo.