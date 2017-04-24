PH Property Awards 2017 shortlist announced

THE shortlist of nominations for the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2017, has been announced, event partner Oxford Business Group said in a statement.

The awards night will be held on May 4 at Fairmont Makati.

Spanning the residential, commercial, and design sectors, the final shortlist of the annual awards program, now in its fifth year, is led by 2016 Best Developer winner Megaworld Corporation, which has a total of 25 official nominations this year.

Developers Robinsons Land Corporation and ArthaLand are joined by The Philippine American Life and General Insurance Company (Philam Life) in second place with five nods each.

The judging panel, comprising industry leaders in real estate, consultancy, green certification, design, and

related fields, is headed by Jones Lang Lasalle Philippines chairman Lindsay J. Orr.

The winners will be announced at the black-tie gala dinner and awards presentation ceremony on Thursday, May 4 at the Fairmont Hotel in Makati, with Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo as the keynote speaker.

During the event, a special award will be presented to Frederick D. Go, president of Robinsons Land Corporation, who has been chosen by the editors of Property Report magazine as the 2017 Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year.

The main competition category winners in the Philippines will advance to the two-day PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards grand finale this November at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore to compete for more regional accolades and to be crowned “the best in Asia,” Oxford Business Group said.