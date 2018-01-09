PH to protest China island ‘militarization’

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Nueva Ecija: The Philippines will file a diplomatic protest against China if it is proven that there was “militarization” in the Kagitingan (Fiery Cross) Reef, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Monday.

In a news briefing after the turnover ceremony of the Philippine Army’s Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Lorenzana recalled that the Chinese government had committed not to militarize any of the reclaimed islands where the Fiery Cross Reef is also located.

“Our stand here is that we will register our protest through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) because I know for a fact that the Chinese government said sometime ago that they are not going to militarize those reclaimed islands,” he told reporters.

Beijing had earlier clarified that there was no militarization in Fiery Cross Reef.

“But if it is true that we can prove that they have been putting soldiers in there and even any weapons that would heighten their defensives there…that will be a violation of what they said,” Lorenzana said. “We are going to urge for a protest if all these will be proven and if we can see that the Chinese are militarizing the area which is very near our place, the Fiery Cross,” he added.

He issued the statement days after photos taken by a state-run Chinese television showed a 3,125-meter runway built by the Chinese military in the island.

According to the report of the Chinese Central Television published by Hong Kong-based Asia Times, a hospital and military installations were built on the reef.

China Mobile and China Unicorn, according to the same report, also have separate base stations at Fiery Cross Reef, providing a 4.5G communications to more than 200 soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army stationed in the island.

Fiery Cross Reef is located at the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) and is within the vicinity of the Kalayaan Group of Islands (Spratly) which is near Palawan.

At the same time, Lorenzana revealed that they have been receiving reports on the alleged harassment by the Chinese Coast Guard of Filipino fishermen.