PH pugs cop medals in Delhi tourney

The national boxing team bagged one gold, one silver and one bronze medals in the 1st India Open International Boxing Tournament held at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, India.

World Championship silver medalist Nesthy Petecio won a gold medal in the women’s featherweight (54-57 kgs.).

Petecio posted an impressive 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Indian bet Sonia Lather in the championship round of the tournament that drew more than 300 boxers from different parts of the region.

The 25-year old Davao del Sur pride made it to the finals by ousting 2017 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Thongjan Tassamalee of Thailand in the quarterfinals (5-0), and 2015 SEA Games silver medalist Christina Marwan Jembay of Indonesia in the semifinals (5-0).

World Championship and SEA Games gold medalist Josie Gabuco, on the other hand, settled for silver in the women’s light flyweight (45-48 kgs.).

She suffered a 1-4 loss to Olympian Mary Kom of India in the gold-medal match.

Gabuco earned a spot in the finals following her close 3-2 victory over Indian Monika in the semifinals. She also defeated Lethonen Satu Anneli of Finland in the quarterfinals (4-1).

Marvin Tabamo added a bronze in the medal haul by finishing third in the men’s flyweight (52 kgs.).

He absorbed a 1-4 loss to eventual gold winner Fayzov Khudoynazar of Uzbekistan in the semifinals.

The other members of the team were Charly Suarez, Ramel Macado Jr. and Joel Bacho, who failed to advance to the medal round of their respective weight classes.

Suarez lost to Kaushik Manish of India (0-5) in the men’s lightweight (60 kgs.), Macado to Thani Narinram of Thailand (0-5) in the men’s light flyweight (46-49 kgs.), and Bacho to Risnoidys Despaigne of Cuba (1-4) in the men’s welterweight (69 kgs.).

The Filipino boxers’ participation in the India tournament was part of the team’s buildup for the 2018 Asian Games to be held in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia in August.