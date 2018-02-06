PH pugs unfazed by threat to scrap boxing in Tokyo

Rio Olympian Charly Suarez and the national boxing team will continue their rigid training to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite the threat of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) to expel boxing from the Summer Games.

Suarez, 30, who saw action in the 2016 Olympics, said that Pinoy boxers are hoping for the best and continuing their preparation for the 2020 Olympics.

“Sayang ‘yung training [namin]if magkatotoo but as of now, nothing is official yet regarding that. We are not losing hope so our training continues,” Suarez told The Manila Times.

Suarez lost to Great Britain’s Joseph Cordina via split decision in their lightweight bout in the preliminary round of the Rio Games.

“It is my dream to fight in the 2020 Olympics that’s why I train very hard in order to qualify. This will be my second (Olympics) if I will qualify,” added Suarez, who is also preparing for this year’s Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia on August 18 to September 2.

Alliance of Boxing Associations in the Philippines (ABAP) executive director Ed Picson said that they are hoping for the best and will keep their boxers in top fighting condition until the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“We just hope and pray that the issue will be settled soon. It would be disastrous if boxing will not be part of the Tokyo Olympics. But this is something that’s between the AIBA and the IOC,” Picson said.

“As far as the ABAP is concerned, we will assume that there will be boxing in the Olympics and do whatever is needed to prepare for that.”

Besides the 2020 Olympics, the IOC told the AIBA that it is still reviewing the inclusion of boxing in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

IOC President Thomas Bach and the IOC executive board are not satisfied with the recent report of AIBA concerning governance, anti-doping issues and refereeing.

The IOC, after demanding for an extensive report from AIBA by April 30, also froze fundings for the organization. The US Treasury Department alleged that AIBA interim president Gafur Rakhimov is involved in organized crime.

AIBA, for its part, denied the allegations and asked for more time to comply with the IOC’s demands.