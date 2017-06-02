Ph-Qatar flights to increase to 18/wk

The Philippines and Qatar have agreed to sign a new agreement to increase the traffic rights between Manila and Doha from the current 14 flights weekly to 18 flights starting October 2017.

At present, Qatar Airways operates 14 flights per week to Manila and seven flights per week to Clark. Philippine Airlines operates four flights between Manila and Doha.

“The new MOU will increase the flights of Qatar Airways to Manila by four additional flights,” the Department of Transportation (DoTR) announced in a prepared statement.

“This is considered a landmark agreement because it also includes as a condition for Qatar Airways to have flights from Davao within one year from the commencement of the four additional flights to Manila,” the department stated on Thursday.

According to DoTr, the expansion of traffic rights is seen to enhance connectivity as well as facilitate trade, investment, services, and people-to-people exchange between the two countries.

The inclusion of Davao in the route of Qatar Airways will also provide the needed linkage of the Mindanao city to the major markets of the world, the DoTr said.

Qatar is directly connected to 161 international destinations.