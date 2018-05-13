PH reaches Street Child World Cup quarters

Team Philippines advanced to the quarterfinals of the Street Child World Cup 2018 after posting a win and a draw on Saturday at the Sapsan Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The young Filipina booters topped Group C of the girls’ tournament with four points anchored on one win and a draw to go with a superior goal difference over England.

With two players scoring three goals apiece, Team PH routed India 6-0 in the opening game.

The Nivea-backed squad then settled for a 1-1 draw with the English team. England notched a second half equalizer to erase the Philippines’ early goal off a free kick.

The Philippine delegation, composed of players assembled and trained by Fairplay For All Foundation, is still playing against Group B runner-up Mauritius in the quarterfinals at press time.

Earlier, more than 200 street-connected children from 21 countries gathered in the spectacular opening ceremony of the Street Child World Cup’s third edition.

Centered on the theme “The Future Depends on You”, the charity event that kicked off ahead of the FIFA World Cup will also hold a festival of arts and a Congress for the rights of street children.

Meanwhile, the World Cup kicks off in Russia in a month’s time with the hosts at loggerheads with the West and intent on using the football showpiece to trumpet their superpower status.

Russia was a controversial choice when it was handed the rights to the world’s most watched event in a 2010 vote now tainted by bribery charges.

That choice is possibly only more controversial today.

The years since have seen Moscow clash with the West over everything from Syria and Ukraine to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in England.

Russia was even banned as a country from this winter’s Pyeongchang Olympics after being accused of state-sponsored doping at the Sochi Games it hosted four year earlier.

The diplomatic barbs have been laced with Cold War-era venom and accompanied by the largest expulsion of diplomats in history.

Yet Vladimir Putin is riding as high today as he was eight years ago.

WITH AFP REPORT