PH recognizes women’s role in nation building

The Philippines is a state that recognizes the role of women in nation building, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Monday ahead of the National Women’s Month.

In a speech during the kickoff ceremony of National Women’s Month at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Lorenzana said, “I am proud to note that we are a state that recognizes the role of women in nation building and one that ensures the fundamental equality of men and women before the law, as well as the equality of opportunities provided to them.”

“This coming March, we give tribute to women, their strength and achievements, as well as their capacity to take

part in the government’s commitment of being concerned and being the change,” he added.

The Defense chief also said the country has “countless women” that occupy “major roles” in various industry

sectors, praising the works of every woman who “continues to amaze us by doing incredible things in their respective field.”

“They continue to rise up and show the world that they are more than wives, mothers, and daughters of the men who are doing important things and that they are important in their own right,” he said.

The National Women’s Month is observed every March and is part of the worldwide observance of the International Women’s Day.

The commemoration is also pursuant to Proclamation No. 224, which declares the first week of March every year as Women’s week and March 8 as Women’s rights and International Peace Day.

Republic Act 6949, meanwhile, declares March 8 of every year as National Women’s Day.

Last year, the Philippine Commission on Women and the Inter-Agency Technical Working Group came up with a theme for every celebration of National Women’s Month, which is “We Make Change Work for Women,” a theme to be used from 2017 to 2022.