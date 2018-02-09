PH to remain among Asia’s fastest-growing economies in 2018–Pernia

DAVAO CITY: The Philippines can be expected to remain one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies this year, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said on Friday.

“The Philippines is expected to remain one of the fastest growing economies of Asia, over the next couple of years, at least,” Pernia told business leaders at The Manila Times 7th Business Forum here at the Marco Polo Hotel.

“In 2018, Philippine GDP growth could be the second fastest, next only to India,” he added.

Full-year 2017 growth last year came in at 6.7 percent, slower than the 6.9 percent expansion recorded in 2016.

The government has set a 7 percent to 8 percent official gross domestic product growth target this year.