PH resigned, for now, to Chinese military structures on disputed territories

THE Philippines is resigned to the fact that China will continue its “militarization” of the disputed territories in the West Philippine Sea but hopes to thank the communist state one day when it leaves.

“There will come a time when China’s might [would have]ceased, when we will have to thank them for the islands because it is only the Philippines that can legally build on those artificial islands,” said Malacanang Spokesman Harry Roque said.

“Clearly, eventually, those artificial islands will be ours if we can ask China to leave the islands,” said Roque in an interview on his Facebook page on Wednesday night.

In recent years, China has significantly expanded its claims to most of the waterway as it continued to build and militarize artificial islands.

China also refused to acknowledge the July 6, 2016 ruling of the United Nations Arbitral Tribunal, which maintained that the Philippines has exclusive sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea and dismissed China’s assertion of ownership based on its “nine-dash line.”

On Monday, reports said Beijing has nearly completed installing military structures in at least seven reefs in the contested waters.

The Palace official said, however, that there was “nothing new” in the developments.

“There is nothing new happening in the islands now,” Roque said, noting that the Philippines had filed a diplomatic protest regarding the Chinese build up in the disputed sea.

“They are saying they have completed, it is effectively a military base but we’ve known that. And we have protested that. Much as we don’t want it, when asked a question what can we do, I’m literally asking the question because we have protested already,” he said.

“They are saying we should protest, we did that. Do you want to protest every minute, everyday? What else will the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) do if that is the case?” Roque added.

The Palace official also reiterated that the Philippines would not wage a war against China.

“No, we don’t want (that). And moreover, why should we even bother because there is already a decision in our favor. That those islands anyway are in our exclusive economic zone,” Roque said.

“The truth of the matter is, better to have friendly relations now because while we can’t stand up to them, let’s not give them the opportunity to use their weapons in these artificial island against us,” he added.

On Wednesday, Roque said the Philippine government was “not being too soft” on Beijing despite its questionable activities.

Prior to the Duterte administration, China has been at odds with the Philippines over claims on the disputed waters.

President Rodrigo Duterte restored warm ties with China, especially with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In November 2017, Duterte said the South China Sea issue was “better left untouched,” rejecting confrontation and instead pushing for “cooperation.” CATHERINE S. VALENTE