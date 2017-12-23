PH retains second spot in Asia on relationship fulfillment

For the second consecutive year, the Philippines ranks second in terms of personal relationship satisfaction. This positive finding is based on British life insurer Pru Life UK’s second edition of its Relationship Index (PRI) study, carried out among nine markets surveyed in Asia. The Philippines’ PRI score is 79/100, consistent with 2016’s results. This means that relationships in the Philippines fulfill 79 percent of people’s needs and expectations, leaving only a 21 percent relationship gap.

Eight other countries were involved in the study—Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and China with Cambodia having the highest PRI score.

Posing the statement, “Relationships breathe life into our lives, adding color, tears and laughter, but how much do we truly understand them?” the company led an insightful discussion about relationships at Tomatito, Bonifacio Global City just before Christmas, together with personalities such as relationship expert Dr. Margaret Holmes, financial and relationship dynamics guru RJ Ledesma, and celebrity talk show host and LGBT rights supporter Boy Abunda.

The insurer’s Chief Marketing Officer Allan Tumbaga said, “We are delighted to release the second edition of the PRI findings for the Philippines. Helping our clients understand their relationships better is very important for us.

Research shows that better relationships directly translate to a greater sense of well-being and significant improvement in health and longevity. We are happy that the latest PRI once again shows Philippines to be in the upper tier of relationship satisfaction.”

What do Filipinos want from their partners?

In 2016, Filipinos expressed their love for each other more than anyone else in Asia. This holds true in 2017—Filipinos are the most expressive in the region in communicating with their partners. Out of the nine markets surveyed, they are the most likely to tell their partners they love them (86 percent) and to laugh together on a frequent basis (90 percent).

Couples who are more transparent with their partners tend to fare better on the PRI index compared to couples who withhold information from each other. People in relationships who tell their partner everything have a relationship score of 80/100, while those who claim they do not tell their partner everything score lower, at 68/100.

However, despite the high level of relationship fulfilment, Filipinos still wouldn’t say their partners are perfect. If they could improve one thing about their partners, 38 percent say they want them to be more responsible partner, 34 percent say they would like them to be more attentive, while 33 percent would prefer them to be more communicative.

Does planning together strengthen relationships?

The 2017 PRI findings show that most Filipino couples expect their personal finances to improve (89 percent) by 2022 when they plan their finances together, comparatively higher than for couples who plan separately (64 percent and 74 percent respectively).

Even if they do not make financial plans together, the 2017 PRI shows that couples who are more transparent with each other about their finances do better on the relationship index. Filipino couples who make financial plans together have a partner relationship score of 81/100, 18 points higher than those who plan separately (63/100).

Sixty-three percent of couples also agree that working with a financial agent will improve their relationship.

When planning their financial goals, 59 percent of the people in the Philippines would like to start a new business. Other financial goals include having enough money to travel with the family (49 percent), supporting the children’s education (45 percent) and saving enough for future retirement (42 percent).

Are Filipinos concerned about financial security?

Filipinos worry about whether they will have enough money for retirement and medical expenses (75 percent), the highest proportion across all markets surveyed. The majority of people expect to count on their own personal savings (87 percent) or continue working to support themselves (36 percent) in their old age. Only 32 percent expect their children to provide them with financial support.

Worrying about financial security also extends to concern for their loved ones. Almost half of the people in the Philippines (47 percent) have concerns about their family’s financial situation should anything ever happen to them.

What will relationships and family life look like in 2050?

Most people in the Philippines believe their relationships will show big improvements in the near future. 72 percent say their love life will get better within five years’—the highest proportion among the nine countries surveyed.