PH Rise patrols ongoing even without President’s order—Nolcom

EVEN before President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Armed Forces to secure the Philippine Rise (formerly Benham Rise), Navy and Air Force units have been patrolling the area, a spokesman at the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) said on Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato said it was the mandate of the military, especially of the Nolcom, to patrol the territorial seas within Northern Luzon.

Nato’s statement comes a day after Duterte ordered all marine explorations by foreign scientists at the Philippine Rise to stop and called on the Navy to “chase out” any vessel fishing or conducting research in the 25-million hectare continental shelf east of Luzon.

“As of now, maritime patrol and maritime air patrol by the Philippine Navy and Philippine Air Force are ongoing,” Nato told reporters.

“It is a mandate of Northern Luzon Command forces so [the patrolling]will be continuous whether there’s an order or none, we will be patrolling,” he said.

Also monitoring the Philippine Rise are the Philippine Coast Guard, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) maritime group. DEMPSEY REYES