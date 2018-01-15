PH rolls out ‘passport on wheels’

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) formally launched its Passport on Wheels (POW) program that will make applications for passports more accessible to Filipinos.

The event was held at the Villar SIPAG in Las Pinas in acknowledgement of the contribution of Sen. Cynthia Villar as co-sponsor of the bill extending the validity of Philippine passports to 10 years.

Villar was guest of honor during the event, wherein 1,500 applicants were served.

Initially the DFA will be deploying four POW trucks that will go around Metro Manila and key areas daily.

Each POW vehicle has the capacity to process over 500 applicants daily and 2,000 for the four trucks.

“What is commendable about the POW project is that it brings the passport processing facility closer to the people. It dispenses with the need to schedule an appointment with DFA Consular Service online to apply for new passports or to renew old ones,” Villar said.

POW will be manned and operated by trained DFA personnel who will process passports, together with APO personnel as encoders.

Cayetano said POW trucks would be servicing Manila residence on Thursday on January 18. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA