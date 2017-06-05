PH rowers bag 3 medals in Hong Kong Dragon Boat meet

The Philippines snatched one gold, one silver and one bronze in the 2017 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Championship held at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.

The Philippine Accessible Disability Services (PADS) Adaptive Dragon Boat Team dominated the 400m standard boat international paradragon division after collecting 14 points in the two-leg race.

The PADS Adaptive Dragon Boat Team submitted one minute and 40.03 seconds in the first race then registered 1:43.36 in the second race to outclass six other teams from different parts of the world including powerhouse Canada and Great Britain.

The PADS Adaptive Dragon Boat Team defeated Golden Eagle-Canada, which also earned 14 points on 1:39.75 in the first race and 1:50.27 in the second race. But the Filipinos edged the Canadians in quotient points.

Great Britain’s Purple Warriors settled for bronze with 10 points – 1:44.53 in the first race and 1:52.12 in the second race.

“Everytime we train dragonboat, we don’t just train ourselves physically to become stronger but we train our heart and soul to become loving; with that we can do anything because we have put our heart every strokes, every breath that we make. I know, we all know that the team had physical disabilities, but this individuals have an able heart that makes us all equal,” said PADS Adaptive Dragonboat Racing Team member Kris Chan.

The silver medal was delivered by the Triton Dragon Boat Team in the women’s division while University of the Philippines Dragon Boat Team contributed a bronze in the mixed category.