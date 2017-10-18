PH rowers bag 3 medals in Incheon Ara Waterway meet

Represented by different clubs in the country, the Philippines copped three medals—one gold and two silvers—in the 2017 Ara Waterway International Dragonboat Championship held at the Gyeong-in Ara Waterway in Incheon, South Korea.

Rowers Club Philippines Sea Dragons claimed the lone gold medal by topping the 500-meter mixed small boat category in two minutes and 27.04 seconds in the tournament participated in by more than 400 paddlers from 17 teams including powerhouse Russia, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Qatar and host South Korea.

Russia’s Tornado settled for silver with a time of 2:27.30 while Qatar’s Onslaught Racing Dragon took the bronze by virtue of its 2:28.37 showing.

The Sea Dragons also won a silver medal in the 3,000-meter mixed small boat event.

They registered 15:25.71 to finish second behind the Russian squad, which submitted 15:02.48.

Australia’s Austcham Paddle Club bagged the third-place honors in 15.29.22.

Team captain Dene Gomez led the Sea Dragons along with Romeo Albaladejo, Thea Spencer, Ienne Villaverde, Doner Bascara, Sel De Guzman, Theya Panganoron, Ryan Salas, Jefrey Sinangote, Jograd Ramirez, J-anne Matrido, Doinks Pecson, Rosario Elimansil, Rodel Saclao, Ash Marquez and Benny Capulong.

Also in the team were Jhilon Biais, Angela Herrera, Mary Ann Dela Cruz, Mercy Arcon, Jonathan Embana and Phoenix Desuasido.

“We’re happy with the outcome of our campaign here. We competed against 17 teams from different parts of the world and we’re so much elated to win medals for our country,” said Gomez.

The other silver medal of the Philippines in the two-day meet was delivered by the Boracay Allstars Dragonboat Club.

Boracay Allstars crossed the finish line in 1:02.40 to secure the runner-up honors in the 200m mixed small boat division ruled by Russia (1:02.17).

Qatar’s Onslaught Racing Dragon ended in third place anew with 1:02.72.

The members of the Boracay Allstars were Hannah Fernando, Lemuel Hayagan, Bart Barcenas, Christopher Gelito, Ancela Barrientos, Melona Maming, Azenith Resurreccion, Bhoy Cahilig, Jerby Jumawan, Ramon Alquizola, Gloria Flores, Jay Columbres, Elde Yap and Jennifer Abawang.