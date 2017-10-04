PH rowers shine in Taiwan tourney

The Filipino paddlers once again emerged triumphant in the international arena, this time in the 2017 Keelung International Dragon Boat Festival as they bagged four golds and one silver at the Keelung Harbor in Keelung City, Taiwan.

The squad composed of paddlers from different parts of the country stamped its class in the women’s 500-meter straight race as it completed a 1-2 punch against the region’s best athletes.

Team Philippines-1 posted four minutes and 49.21 seconds to claim the title while Team Philippines-2 crossed the finish line in 4:52.23 minutes to earn the runner-up honors.

The Philippines also got two golds courtesy of Cebu Pink Paddlers, a group of cancer survivors from the Queen City of the South.

They dominated the women’s 500m small boat breast cancer survivor category after registering 5:09.14, good enough to beat teams from host Taiwan, Hong Kong and China.

Then followed it up with another gold in the 200m small boat event.

The PH bagged its fourth gold in the women’s 200m straight race.

Anne Georgia Solante, Mirasol Vinas, Mary Ann Bojos, Eleanor Mercado, Aida Delos Reyes, Marichu Dumaran, Ma. Liberty Ronoa, Rosalie Cobre, Sara Jane Villegas, Judith Beltran, Eden Paluca and Nonie Percy were the members of the breast cancer survivors team.

Janice Kintanar served as drummer while Levi Abelides was the team’s steersman.

The other members of the PH contingent to the meet were Arianne Montillano, Hyra dela Cruz, Jade Abellana, Jean Bolaño, Haide Acuña, Kareen Benavides, Jocelyn Hortizano, Michelle Malicay, Lorelie Casilan, Remia Buenacosa,, Cora Quiamco, Diomarie Grace Ferrer and Marie Ferrer.