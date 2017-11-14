PH, Russia ink 8 agreements as bilateral ties reach ‘new heights’

THE Philippines has inked eight deals with Russia during President Rodrigo Duterte’s bilateral meeting with Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev late Monday night.

These are: Treaty on on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters; Treaty on Extradition; a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Department of Energy and the State Atomic Energy Corporation of the Russian Federation; Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Mass Communication; Memorandum of Understanding on the Development of Cooperation in Transport Education; Memorandum of Understanding between the Commission on Higher Education of the Republic of the Philippines and the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation; Memorandum of Understanding between the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines and the Federal Service for Intellectual Property of the Russian Federation; Agreement on Cooperation between the Commission on Audit of the Republic of the Philippines and the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation and Agreement of Cooperation and Partnership between Philippine company Vi Holding LLC and Russian company Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc.

Medvedev said that the relationship between Manila and Moscow has reached new heights under the Duterte administration.

“Indeed, to host such event is a difficult work and I know that today you’ve had lots of meetings, meetings with heads of states and delegations. Definitely, it’s difficult to find time. But the fact that we’re meeting with you quite late at night points to a new level of our partnership or relations,” Medvedev said thru an interpreter.



The bilateral meeting between Manila and Moscow was from 10:46 p.m. to 11:30 pm.

Duterte’s one-on-one meeting with Medvedev was initially scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. but Duterte had an extended bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump that went beyond an hour which moved the rest of Duterte’s bilateral meetings with Japan, India, South Korea and Russia to 8 p.m. onwards.

“Definitely, we are ready to expand our political, economic, cultural ties, as well as our cooperation in fighting terrorism thru arms supply. We’ll be of assistance in the fight against terrorism and bringing or restoring law and order. This is a new chapter in our relationship, and no doubt we will keep standing by your side,” Medvedev added.



Duterte, for his part, thanked Medvedev for giving such an opportunity to the Philippines.



“We have improved our friendship, and we plan to expand trade ties with your country. We are happy that we can find a new market in the Eurasian front,” Duterte said.



“We would only want a small opening so we can do business with the other countries,” Duterte added.







