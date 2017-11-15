PH, Russia ink nuke plant deal

The Philippines and Russia on Monday struck a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on developing a domestic nuclear infrastructure.

The deal will “support further implementation of the peaceful nuclear program in the country,” Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corp. said in a statement.

“Partners will also explore the possibilities for the construction of land based or floating nuclear power plants equipped with small modular reactors in the Republic of the Philippines,” the state-owned firm added.

The two parties will, among others, assess the state of the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) to determine the likelihood of its reopening.

The MoU was signed by Rosatom Deputy Director General Nikolay Spasskiy and Philippine Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

“Rosatom possesses a unique experience in the field of [nuclear power plant]NPP construction projects and nuclear infrastructure development in many countries around the globe and we are ready to actively shared a this experience with our Philippine partners,” Spasskiy said.

Cusi said on Tuesday that the MoU firmed up “everything that we have been doing.”

He said the Energy department was already waiting for a pre-feasibility study on the BNPP’s revival that Russian and Slovenian nuclear experts are supposed to release this month.