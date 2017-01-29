PH, Russia ready to forge energy links

The Philippines and Russia are set to expand their cooperation in the field of energy, including through an exchange of information, experts, and technology, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced Saturday.

This was discussed when Philippine Ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta met with Roman Marshavin, director for international cooperation of Russia’s Ministry of Energy (Minenergo) on January 24.

“Russia is a global leader when it comes to energy and has recently invested more time and focus in developing its technological edge in the area of alternative and sustainable sources of energy,” said Sorreta.

The envoy suggested developing B2B linkages between Russian energy companies and their Philippine counterparts so the Philippines could learn more about Russia’s energy production capabilities.

Marshavin meanwhile agreed to communicate with Russian companies on this matter.

The Russian official also expressed interest in increasing current oil sales to the Philippines, given the country’s increasing energy needs.

Both sides agreed that increasing energy cooperation between the Philippines and Russia is timely since the Philippines is exploring renewable and alternative sources of energy to fuel its growing economy.

Both officials agreed that cooperation in the area of energy will be greatly enhanced through an agreed framework. They expressed hope that such framework could be finalized in time for President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit to Russia, which is slated on the first half of 2017.

Anna Smurigina, lead counsel of the Department of International Cooperation joined Marshavin during the meeting. Officers of the Philippine Embassy in Moscow, Jeffrey Valdez and Catherine Alpay, and interpreter Dmitry Khodzko accompanied Sorreta.

PNA