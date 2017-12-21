PH sanda fighters win 5 medals in Asian Cup

The national wushu team wrapped up the season by winning five medals including two golds in the 2017 Asian Cup Sanda Championship held at the Guangzhou Sports Polytechnic Gymnasium in Guangzhou, China.

Former world champions Arnel Mandal and Divine Wally led the Philippines’ charge as the two topped their respective weight classes in the tournament sanctioned by the Wushu Federation of Asia.

The 21-year old Mandal dominated the men’s 52 kgs. event, beating fighters from India, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

For her part, Wally stamped her class in the women’s 48 kgs. category where she beat foes from South Korea and Vietnam.

Mandal and Wally were gold medalists in the 8th Sanda World Cup held in Xi’an, China last year.

Besides the two medals, the Filipino fighters also claimed one silver and a couple of bronze medals.

Hergie Bacyadan delivered the lone silver medal in the men’s 65 kgs. class while Clemente Tabugara Jr. (men’s 65 kgs.) and Carlos Baylon (men’s 56 kgs.) chipped in one bronze each.

According to the organizers, the top three athletes of each weight category will be awarded with the following prizes: the first placer gets a gold medal, certificate and $1,500, the second placer takes home a silver medal, certificate and $1,000, and the third placer earns a bronze medal, certificate and $500.

The tournament served as the wushu team’s build up for the 2018 Asian Games scheduled on August 18 to September 2 in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia.

In the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, the wushu team won two silver and one bronze medals.

Daniel Parantac (men’s taijijian/taijiquan all-around) and Jean Clause Saclag (men’s sanda -60 kgs.) were the silver medal winners while Mae Soriano (women’s sparring -55 kgs.) got a bronze.