PH secures $1.25-B investment pledges

THE Philippines obtained $1.25 billion worth of investment pledges from Indian companies, which will generate at least 10,000 jobs, a Cabinet official said yesterday.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the agreements were signed at the sidelines of President Rodrigo Duterte’s participation in the Association of Southeast Nations (Asean)-India Commemorative Summit.

Lopez said he received seven letters of intent from Indian companies involved in renewable energy, transportation, information technology, business process outsourcing (BPO), and wellness.

Adani Green Energy Ltd expressed intent to expand its operations in the Philippines. Adani sets up and operates wind and solar power plants.

BPO firm Interglobe Air Transport is planning to represent Philippine Airlines and promote tourism in the Philippines. Intergloble, a general sales agent in India, is also looking at partnering with the Department of Tourism..

Information technology consulting firm KG Information Systems Private Ltd. plans to start business in the Philippines while Hinduja Global Solutions wants to expand operations with two to four additional sites in the Philippines.

Narra Wellness Resorts Inc. plans to put up resorts in Palawan and Davao.

Indian companies which are members of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) committed to support the industry’s growth, in particular by increasing employment to 1.8 million jobs and hit $38.3 billion in revenues by 2022.

The Board of Investments signed a memorandum of understanding with Invest India of the Republic of India to facilitate direct investments, while a cooperation deal was inked by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) India and IBPAP.

Duterte meets Indian PM

President Duterte was met by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night ahead of the Asean-India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi.

In a statement, the Palace said the President’s plane touched down at the New Delhi International Airport at 5:35 p.m., or 8:35 p.m. Manila time. He then proceeded to meet with Modi at Hyderabad House, where the Government of India receives visiting foreign dignitaries.

“The two leaders discussed how the Philippines and India could further enhance trade and economic relations,” the Palace statement said.

On Friday, the President is expected to meet other heads of state and high-level government officials from Asean and India during a luncheon hosted by Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind and wife Savita Kovind at the President’s Estate.

The leaders will attend a retreat session with Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan to discuss maritime cooperation and security.

They will then proceed to Hotel Taj Mahal Diplomatic Enclave to launch the Asean-India commemorative stamps, which portray the cultural links between the Asean countries and India before proceeding to a plenary session to discuss regional and international issues as well as the future of Asean-India relations.

The leaders are also expected to issue the Delhi Declaration of the Asean-India Commemorative Summit to mark the 25th Anniversary of Asean-India relations.

with Llanesca T. Panti