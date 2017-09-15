PH to seek Japanese support for infra deals

The country’s economic managers will meet with Japanese officials later this month to discuss ways to speed up implementation of the government’s flagship infrastructure projects, the Finance department said.

The “Philippines-Japan High-Level Committee on Infrastructure and Economic Cooperation” meeting, to take place in Tokyo from September 25 to 26, will also seek to drum up investor interest.

“We want to discuss with them how we can fast-track the process of implementing the projects,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said on Thursday.

Dominguez will be part of the delegation, which is expected to include Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and Bases Conversion Development Authority President Vivencio Dizony.

They are set to meet with Hiroto Izumi, a special advisor to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and officials from various Japanese ministries, the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

To Tokyo meeting will be the third for the bilateral panel. During its last meeting, held in Manila last July, officials announced an indicative list of projects worth some P315.4 billion that could be funded by Tokyo.

The projects include the Malitubog-Maridagao Irrigation Project Phase II, Metro Manila Subway Project Phase I, Malolos-Clark Railway Project, Cavite Industrial Area Flood Management Project, Dalton Pass East Alignment Alternative Road Project, Road Network Development Project in Conflict-Affected Areas in Mindanao,

Circumferential Road 3 Missing Link Project, and the Pasig Marikina Channel Improvement Project (Phase IV).

While in Tokyo, the Philippine delegation will also hold a briefing on the Philippine economy with potential Japanese investors, the Finance department said.

This briefing will be similar to one held by Philippine Cabinet officials in Singapore last month, it added.

Dominguez is expected to tell investors about the Duterte administration’s plans to sustain the economy’s growth at seven percent or higher through the “Build Build Build” program.