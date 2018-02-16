PH seeks 3-month extension of amnesty program for OFWs in Kuwait

THE Philippines is asking Kuwait for a three-month extension on its amnesty program for overstaying and undocumented Filipino workers, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a press briefing on Friday.

The amnesty program was scheduled to end on February 22, less than a month after Kuwait made the announcement following the deaths of seven Filipinos in the Gulf state.

Cayetano said the government was “rushing to repatriate as many as 10, 000 overstaying Filipinos.”

The program allows overstaying workers to exit without any fines or penalties. For illegal workers or those without proper documents, the program will allow them to process their papers and let them stay in Kuwait legally.

OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac urged undocumented Filipino workers in Kuwait to apply for the amnesty program.

About 2,229 OFWs were issued travel documents and another 1,754 were granted immigration clearance largely because of the amnesty program, said Cayetano.

The Philippine Embassy also “strongly requested” Kuwaiti officials to be updated on the investigation of the death of Joanna Daniela Demafelis, according to Cayetano. LANCE LIBRORANIA