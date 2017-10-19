PH seeks US grant for local tax academy

The Philippines is seeking a grant from the United States for the establishment of the country’s first tax academy.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd pitched the project during a recent meeting in Washington D. C. with David Malpass, the US Treasury undersecretary for international affairs, the Finance department said on Wednesday.

Dominguez was quoted as telling Malpass that the Philippine Tax Academy, which the department wants to set up in January, would help professionalize the bureaus of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Customs (BoC).

“Both [agencies]are under me and we’re doing short-term things but really, in the long term, we need better skills, better ethics,” he said.

Dominguez said the planned tax academy would not involve the construction of new buildings and would instead focus on training revenue and customs officers to improve efficiencies and competencies.

Malpass was said to have described Dominguez’s plan to save on funds by renting space in local schools a “good idea.”

The tax academy, which is mandated by law, is expected to initiate a culture change within the BIR and BoC.

“We could use a lot of help from (the United States). You have a very good IRS (Internal Revenue Service) and Customs and we can learn certainly a lot from you,” Dominguez told Malpass.

Dominguez said he would like to transform the BIR and BoC into highly professionalized agencies where employees carry out their duties like agents of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He also briefly discussed the tax academy project in a forum organized by the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

“I want these guys to be like your FBI, the men in black … And really, it is a culture change that we are looking for. And we can benefit a lot from that,” Dominguez said at the CSIS forum.

The Finance department is now coordinating with the University of the Philippines’ School of Economics and the University of Makati for the hosting of the Philippine Tax Academy.

The academy’s operations will be funded from excess Bureau of the Treasury income as recommended by the Department of Budget and Management.

Republic Act 10143, signed into law almost seven years ago, empowers the Finance department to set up a tax academy that will provide continuous training and education to personnel of the BIR, BoC and the Bureau of Local Government Finance.