PH to send bets to Taiwan dragon boat tilt

A determined Philippine dragonboat team will be competing in the 2017 Keelung International Dragon Boat Festival to be held from October 2 to 3 at the Keelung Harbor in Keelung City, Taiwan.

The team is composed of athletes from Cebu Pink Paddlers Dragonboat Squad and Pads Adaptive Dragonboat Racing.

Six gold medals are up for grabs in the international category of the two-day meet. They are 200m mixed race 10-paddler, 200m women race 20-paddler, 200m BCS race 10-paddler, 500m mixed race 10-paddler, 500m women race 20-paddler and 500m BCS race 10-paddler.

“We are ready to make history. We will paddle for hope, we will paddle for life, we will show the world that we are stronger than cancer, that we, Cebu Pink Paddlers is a group of empowered women who are advocates of life and hope,” according to the statement of Cebu Pink Paddlers.

“We would like to thank our family, friends and colleagues who supported us unconditionally. We love you all, you gave us more courage and confidence to win this fight,” the statement ended.

The Cebu Pink Paddlers is “a group of gallant cancer survivors trying to defeat the dreaded cancer disease” according to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Mon Fernandez.

Among the members of the team are Anne Georgia Solante, Mirasol Vinas, Mary Ann Bojos, Eleanor Mercado, Aida Delos Reyes, Marichu Dumaran, Ma. Liberty Ronoa, Rosalie Cobre, Sara Jane Villegas, Judith Beltran, Eden Paluca and Nonie Percy.

Janice Kintanar will serve as drummer while Levi Abelides will be the team’s steersman.

Last June, the Pads Adaptive Dragonboat Racing snatched one gold, one silver and one bronze in the 2017 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Championship held at the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong.