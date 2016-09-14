PH sends lone bet to China squash meet

Menpora Kijono Cup champion Myca Aribado will represent the Philippines in the China Squash Challenge Cup 2016 starting today in Beijing, China.

The 22-year old Aribado is the lone Filipino participant in the tournament after she became an official Professional Squash Association (PSA) member in July.

“I am very confident that she will enter in the main draw. As to how she will perform in the main draw, let’s see,” Philippine Squash Academy President Robert Bachmann told The Manila Times.

Bachmann explained that since Aribado is just a new member of the world body of Squash, she has no accumulated points and holds the rank of 220th in the world.

“Everybody that has joined is at the 220 rank but in the qualifying, she is No.2,” said Bachmann.

Aribado aims to move up the ranks after the competition.

“If she wins in the qualifying, and as you go in the main draw, she will earn points. From 220, we hope she will move up in less than 200th place,” Bachman added.

Bachmann foresees Aribado being in the Top 50 in less than a year.

“Myca has no issue with me. She could be on the top. Im looking at her in Top 60 in the world but if she really continues to train, she can be in the Top 50,” said Bachmann.

After the tournament in China, Aribado will play in the Malaysian Squash Tour 3, 4,5 and in Australia in October.

On the other hand, Bachmann added that he is talking with barangay officials in Makati City, with the aim of building squash courts in the area to entice more youth to play the sport.

PSA, the national body of squash, is the predecessor of the Squash Rackets Association of the Philippines, which was established in 1975.