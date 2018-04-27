PH sends off sailors to Indonesia for multilateral Naval exercises

THE Philippine Navy sent off on Friday a 300-man contingent to participate in the third Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK) 2018 in Lombok Island, Indonesia.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Navy spokesman, said that the contingent was composed of personnel from civil-military operations, medical, legal and special operations. They boarded the BRP Gregorio del Pilar that would bring them to Mataram City.

“This is the first International Defense and Security Engagement to be participated by the [Philippine Navy] this year. The [Navy] contingent is expected to arrive at the Port of Lembar in Indonesia on the 4th of May,” Lincuna said.

The MNEK 2018 is a multilateral exercise for the navy that will be hosted by the Indonesian Navy.

Lincuna said that the exercise would also “enhance the relationship and cooperation” among participating navies in forging a “common understanding” on humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations and Maritime Interdiction Operation.

He said that about 30 regional and non-regional navies from different countries would be joining the exercises.

“It will be executed ashore which includes subject matter expertise, exchanges, lectures where sea and air assets, and special operations teams from participating navies will conduct combined maneuvers to address various contingencies at sea,” Lincuna said.

The Navy sent off the 300-man contingent on Friday at Pier 13, South Harbor, Manila with Navy chief Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad witnessing the voyage of the sailors. DEMPSEY REYES