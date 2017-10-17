PH seniors upbeat on ASEAN golf bid

A crack Philippine team seeks to continue its winning tradition as it hosts the 34th ASEAN Senior Amateur Golf Championships beginning today at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

Advertisements

The Filipinos set out to retain the team and individual gross titles they won last year in Brunei and at the same time wrest the overall championship from the Bruneians as the three-day competition featuring six countries is held in the country for the seventh time.

“I think this is the strongest team we have assembled,” said Lino Magpantay, who along with Eddie Bagtas, Ryan Abdon, Ed Manzanarez led PH to the prestigious Tun Henry H.S. Lee Challenge Trophy for their team gross win in 2016.

“We’ll do our best to defend our title in stroke play and also win the overall championship here,” added the veteran campaigner.

Out to foil the host’s bid are Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and Indonesia.

The organizing Federation of Philippine ASEAN Senior Golfers, Inc. is fielding in 59 bets, who are vying for top honors in the centerpiece stroke play (gross and net) and Stableford play featuring the age groups 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, and 75-over.

Close to 300 golfers from all over the region are taking part with Thailand fielding the biggest team with 60, followed by the Philippines, Malaysia (48), Singapore (39), Brunei (33), and Indonesia (15).

According to FPASGI president Melito Salazar, Jr., the hosting is timely considering it is the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN and the Phl chairs the organization this year.

The event is sponsored by Camella, OmniPay, QuickMinds Corporation, Steel Asia, MegaFiber Food Fiber Health Supplement, Eastridge Senior Golfers, Royal Northwoods Senior Golfers, Mimosa Senior Golfers Association, Rayman Builders, Inc., Civic Merchandising Inc., Senior Golfers Association of Eagle Ridge, Valley Golf Seniors Association, Inc., El Masfino Hotel and Resort, PDG Emiliano D. Joven, PDG. Jess Nicdao, Cocolife, CP/PAG Licerio “Jun” G. Sebastian, Luisita Central Park Hotel – PDG. Jessie Cano Chua, Riviera Seniors Golf Club, Mr. Lucas F. Pasiliao – Coalition of Associations of Senior Citizens in The Philippines, Inc. (Senior Citizen’s Partylist), Rizgolf Sports Marketing, PR Savings Bank, C.M. Pancho Construction, Inc., Mitsubishi Motors, Philippines Sports Commission, PAGCOR, Life Oil Pure Malunggay Oil Extract, Gardenia, R.d. Interior Junior Construction General Engineering and General Building, Genetron International Marketing, Philippine Navy Golf Seniors, Federation of Philippine Amateur Senior Golfers, Inc. (FPASGI), Senior Golfers of Veterans, Inc., RCBC, Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club Seniors, Club Intramuros Senior Golfers Association, Capitol Senior Golfers, Inc., Ambassador Vidal Erfe Querol, The Bayleaf Cavite, Summit Ridge Tagaytay, Clean Masters Inc. – Fernando “Randy” Reyla, Golf Info Network, and Camp Aguinaldo Seniors Club.

Partners are Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club, Province of Cavite, Philippine Airlines, The Philippine Star, ABS-CBN, Business Mirror, Manila Bulletin, and Inquirer.