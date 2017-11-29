PH set to sign deal with Japan on MRT-3 maintenance

THE Department of Transportation said on Wednesday that a government-to-government (G2G) agreement is scheduled to be signed with Japan before year-end, to engage Sumitomo Corporation in the maintenance of Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3).

“High-level discussions with the government of Japan are ongoing to pave the way for DOTr’s direct engagement of Sumitomo Corporation and its technical partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, under a G2G Official Development Assistance platform,” the DOTr said in a statement.

“The maintenance and rehabilitation contract is intended to have a term of three years, and will include the rehabilitation and restoration of the system to its original performance standards,” the DOTr added.

Sumitomo and Mitsubishi Heavy designed, built, and maintained the MRT-3 in its first 12 years of operation before Busan Universal Rail Inc. (BURI) took over.

The DOTr ended its maintenance contract with BURI, blaming it for the technical glitches experienced by the MRT-3.

The DOTr said it was also pursuing an unsolicited proposal for the 30-year operation and maintenance of the MRT-3.

An original proponent status has been awarded to the Manny Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), whose proposal will soon be endorsed to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) for further evaluation. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO