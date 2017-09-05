PH sets modest goal in AIMAG

Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) deputy chef de mission (CDM) Raymund Lee Reyes is not setting lofty goals in the coming 5th AIMAG slated on September 17 to 27 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Reyes said the target of the 105-man PH contingent is just to surpass its one-gold, two-bronze output in the 2013 edition of the competition.

“Our goal, just what our CDM Monsour del Rosario told us, is to surpass our previous medal standing. It is hard to predict beyond that,” said Reyes in an interview on Tuesday.

In the previous edition of the AIMAG, dancesport bets Cherry Clarice Parcon and Gerald Jamili won a gold and a bronze. Cue artist Rubilen Amit also won a bronze for the Philippines.

The three athletes will be seeing action again along with Kuala Lumpur Southeast Asian Games gold medallist Eric Cray and Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

“The players are preparing hard for this competition. We know that they’ve been through a lot just to give honor to our country. But as we all know, the competition will not be as easy. We are hoping for the best for our athletes,” added Reyes.

The AIMAG features 21 sports disciplines, however, the Philippines will only join in 17 events as it did not have entries in equestrian, futsal, 3×3 basketball and swimming.