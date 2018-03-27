PH shipbuilding, repair sector: Why is it thriving?

It should surprise no one that the Philippine shipbuilding and ship repair industry is thriving, considering that Filipinos’ talent for them was evident in precolonial times. Surrounded by different bodies of water, the country’s early inhabitants used the bangka and balsa to travel and transport goods.

Thanks to centuries of seafaring and shipbuilding experience, the Philippines is now one of the largest shipbuilding countries in the world. It is currently ranked fourth, after South Korea, Japan, and China. Investors are pouring more money into the industry, knowing full well Filipinos’ capacity and expertise.

The Philippines’ role in the global value chain is vital. It must be emphasized that the country profits from both the production of smaller vessels to meet local-market demand and the export of larger ships to international markets.

The country began to take its place in the global shipbuilding industry 24 years ago, when there were efforts to increase the country’s capacity to export. These were primarily supported by Republic Act 7844, or the Philippine Export Act of 1994, which aims to develop the country’s exports. This, in turn, would help the government meet its goals.

It said it shall adopt as state policy the development of the export industry as part of the national effort. No doubt this policy pumped up the sector.

In 2010, the country became the world’s fourth-largest ship producer, based on gross tonnage (GT). By 2015, the industry posted about $1.6 billion in total revenues. Also that year, the country accounted for 2.8 percent of global ship completions, based on GT, and 1.3 percent of ship exports. These figures are based on several factors, both policy-wise and actualities on the ground.

Development plan

There are three factors contributing to the industry’s healthy state now. The first is the availability of a large workforce, the result of a development plan created by the government to attract more people to this sector. Free trainings and workshops were offered in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), which launched awareness campaigns to encourage people to enrol in areas near shipbuilding sites and factories.

For its part, the private sector invested in additional training facilities to host seminars and workshops, especially for highly technical jobs. It did so to improve Tesda-trained workers’ skills.

About 70 percent of shipyard employees are semi-skilled laborers, indicating that those trained in shipbuilding have somewhere to work after their education. Theoretical knowledge and hands-on training immediately translate into actual work. The other 30 percent perform managerial, supervisory, and professional functions—workers that the country has plenty of. Thousands of engineers, computer scientists, and naval architects graduate yearly and the industry employs them.

The second factor is the country’s strategic location. Its placement in international waterways makes it a perfect hub for ship production and repairs. There are several open shipyards along the coastline and a few special economic zones established as maritime industrial parks. These zones attract many investors, as they could offer a lessened tax burden. In these zones, tax exemptions are often granted.

Under Republic Act 9295, the government allows shipyard operations to receive certain exemptions from import duties and taxes. Shipbuilders are also exempted from paying the value-added tax imposed on importing machinery, spare parts, capital equipment, life-saving and navigational equipment, and other necessary production materials.

And the third factor is government support. In 2006, then-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo issued Executive Order (EO) 588 that aimed to further develop the sector. Under the EO, a special adhoc committee was tasked to formulate a comprehensive plan to achieve that goal.

Another important factor in this is that, as early as 1989, importation requirements have been relaxed. The combination of these two factors, plus cheap labor, significantly affected manufacturing and production costs. As a result, shipbuilding companies offered products and services at very competitive prices. Also, the law placed no restriction on the capacity of foreigners to own shipbuilding corporations.

As soon as foreign investors arrived in the country, the industy became exposed to the international market.

Export demand for ships and motorized vessels outweighed local demand. The Philippines became a major exporter of large passenger and container ships, while local demand for them grew, as ferry services started catering to increasing numbers of local and foreign tourists for inter-island transport.

Despite its impressive growth, the industry remains far from perfect. There are many areas to improve on, including talent retention, production of raw materials, and presence of heavy machineries used for repair. Hopefully, stakeholders would address these soon.