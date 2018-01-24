Is PH a ‘shithole’ country?

THE best and brightest Filipinos, and the most desperate ones too, emigrate to America with no regard for how they will fare there, or what the future will bring. The move to the US is almost always a combination of blind faith and total, unshaken belief in the “American Dream.” Most Filipinos dream of a better life, not in their own native setting, but in the US of A. The happiest Filipino bar none—and you can witness this at the major airports of the US—is the one lugging a plastic folder that holds the documents for his entry into the US. TSA officers would often guide them into the immigrants-only booths, the entry point to their undying dream.

“Immigrants, immigrants.” The queue of the plastic folder-carrying Filipinos with legal papers to the US is one of the happiest immigration lines at US ports of entry.

Some do this, and do it happily, even at great personal and professional sacrifice. Physicians make do with lowly jobs as hospital assistants. If their undergrad was nursing, they will gladly accept nursing jobs. Teachers with advanced degrees will gladly take up jobs such as cleaning hotel rooms and vacuuming up toilets right after settling down in the US.

Top engineers end up working as janitors and accountants, and doing the boring, killing job of punching the cash registers of the supermarket chains. The professional downgrade does not rein in their unmitigated love for the new country.

To outsiders, the “American Dream” of most Filipinos is a mystifying, hard-to-explain dream, defying reason and logic. My own mother, a former Huk fighter, moved to the US in her 70s as a newly minted immigrant, only to come home after two weeks because of the loneliness and the cold weather. Her two-week misadventure as an immigrant made her love our Lubao barrio more. She is an exception; 99 percent of immigrants stay for good and returning home is a non-option.

In 2011, the US State Department said there were more than 4 million Filipinos in the US, the second largest Asian immigrant group after the Chinese. The truth is there are more and the illegal immigrants there, now called undocumented, have been living their own version of the Dream, only with more caution and mostly in the US states that welcome and offer protection to the undocumented.

And expect this figure to grow, in defiance of the birth patterns of the other ethnicities.

While the US population has been shrinking, I don’t think this is the case with the immigrants to the US who are predominantly Catholic and who regard having kids as a solemn fulfilment of their faith. With a caveat. The Filipino-American families, like most of the striving immigrants from Asia, want their second and third generations to overachieve.

Right across my farm in the barrio, is the gate of a house owned by a couple who left for the US to work as a construction worker and caregiver. Their grandkids have done well, as the screaming tarpaulins that adorn their gate proudly announce. One graduated from Brown University on a full scholarship and the other one recently graduated magna cum laude from UC-Irvine, one of the best schools in the UC university system.

Between immigrants from Norway and immigrants from the Philippines, what immigrant class has generally fared better and with a faster assimilation rate into the American mainstream? Evidence would prove that the Fil-Ams have done better. Norwegians who emigrated to the US, according to a study, did not assimilate very well and they have preferred to do farm and forestry work. It is also a fact that Norwegians, thanks to the discovery of oil in their country, are no longer interested in going to the US to permanently settle down as their per capita GDP is higher than the per capita GDP of Americans.

Fil-Am families, at the very least, have this particular vow not to be the Dylan Roofs of the US.

So, in the context of President Trump’s contention that immigrants to the US should come from countries such as Norway (whites) and not from “shithole” countries such as Haiti and the African nations (people of color), it is about time we confront this question: Do we belong to Mr. Trump’s list of “shithole“ countries?

With our brown skin, I think we are in that list. Deep, deep inside Mr. Trump, countries with non-white people are generally “shithole“ countries.

According to the archives of the New York Times, Mr. Trump first appeared in the pages of the NYT in the 1970s, when the US Department of Justice sued Mr. Trump for racial discrimination. White applicants to the housing projects of the Trump family got priority on the leases while people of color were discriminated against.

In 1927, Donald‘s father, Fred Trump, was one of the seven men arrested for participating in a KKK march in New York City.

In 2011, Mr. Trump sent investigators to Hawaii to check into the birth certificate of President Obama, part of the effort to push the wild theory that the president was not born in the US but elsewhere. Pushing “birtherism” was his first serious foray into conservative/Republican politics.

Of course, Mr. Trump’s bigotry and racism will not dent, by a bit, the immigration dream of many Filipinos, even those with very slim paths to legal migration. Even with an unapologetic racist as president, the dream lives on and the trek to US shores will always be a part of Filipino lore and existence. The “shithole“ tag will never bother our own dreamers.