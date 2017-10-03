PH shooters shine in 2017 IPSC Handgun World Shoot XVIII

Members of the Philippine Team (left of podium) Jeufro Emil “Jag” Lejano, Wilfredo Martin Jr., Bernardo Mari V. Alejandro and William Magalong have won silver medals in the Team Classic category (overall) of the 2017 IPSC Handgun World Shoot XVIII held at Châteauroux, France, from August 28 to September 3. Lejano, together with other Filipino World Shoot winners, will share their expertise and accomplishments with gun enthusiasts at the 25th Defense & Sporting Arms Show (DSAS) slated on November 16 to 20 at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

