PH showcases Aurora province at CAEXPO

NANNING, China: Aurora province took center stage as the Philippines’ “City of Charm” at the 14th China-Asean EXPO (CAEXPO), the second largest trade event in China.

During the trade event, the Philippines highlighted Aurora province’s wonderful sights, fascinating culture and its promising investment opportunities in the “City of Charm” pavilion here at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center.

In their booth, the Aurora provincial government featured the amazing sight and economic potential of each of its eight municipalities, namely the towns of Baler, Casiguran, Dilasag, Dinalungan, Dingalan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora and San Luis.

In his speech during the Philippine Promotion Conference, Vice-Governor Rommel Angara promoted his province as “a tourists’ and investors’ haven.”

“The Province of Aurora is a perfect destination, both for tourism and investment purposes,” Angara said.

“Aurora’s bounty in agriculture, its natural wonders, beautiful tourist spots and historical attractions are of great advantage to investors who wish to put up business and investment ventures in Aurora,” he added.

Agriculture is the main economic driver in Aurora, employing approximately half of the population in this booming industry.

About 49,991 hectares or 15 percent of Aurora’s land area are cultivated farmlands. Major crops include rice, coconut, coffee, bananas, root crops, corn, citrus fruits, peanuts and abaca.

The province is also a major producer of the Philippine’s best-tasting virgin coconut distilled wine, also known as lambanog, which is made from the sap or tuba of coconut tree flowers.

As a tourist destination, Aurora is a filled with exciting water adventures. The Pacific Ocean brings the Northeast Monsoon wind, creating versatile waves suitable for surfing amateurs, enthusiasts and professionals—earning the reputation as a world-renowned surfing hub.

Blessed with biodiversity

The province’s marine biodiversity is a sight to behold for scuba divers as its underwater terrain is a habitat for a variety of fishes, sea snakes, turtles, mollusks and other marine creatures.

Some of the fascinating water spots in Aurora are the Dinadiawan Beach, Sabang Beach, Dingalan White Beach, Dimadimalangat Islet, Dicasalarin Bay and Banju Springs.

Nestled in the Sierra Madre mountain range, the province is teeming with various venues for adventures whether you are a hiker, trekker or a nature lover. It has some of the most captivating rainforests, a lively eco-paradise for the distinct Philippine flora and fauna.

Based on the data gathered, Angara cited that majority of the tourists in Aurora are Filipinos, followed by Americans and Canadians. Some Europeans and South Americans were also accounted for.

He said 60 percent of tourists arriving in the province are male with a large number from 25 to 34 years old followed by 35 to 44 years old.

“The top reason for touring Aurora is to see and experience its various attractions which is seconded by surfing, either to learn or be challenged by its left and right hand wave breaks,” he added.

In a statement, the Clayton Tugonon, the executive director of the Department of Trade’s promotion office, said Aurora was given a chance to promote its premier agriculture sector and tourist destinations in the Chinese and Southeast Asian market during the CAEXPO event.

“This will lead to more employment and livelihood opportunities to its locals through the entry of foreign and domestic capital that will boost our income-generating industries,” he said.

“Harnessing the economic competitiveness of Aurora province will enable its local to diversify its products and improve the services that it can offer to the local and international markets,” Tugonon added.

CAEXPO is the second biggest trade event in China, with a total exhibition space of about 80,000 square meters and 4,600 exhibition booths with around 57,000 participants.

It is the only international trade fair in the region dedicated to promoting the China-Asean Free Trade Area, and celebrating regional economic and trade cooperation.