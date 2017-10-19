PH signs agreement on asylum seekers

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and several other agencies have signed the Inter-Agency Agreement on the Protection of Asylum Seekers, Refugees and Stateless Persons in the Philippines.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Jose Luis Montales signed the agreement on Oct. 12 on behalf of the DFA.

Chief State Counsel Ricardo Paras said the agreement will be the “basis of streamlining the provision of services to asylum seekers, refugees and stateless persons in the country.”

The Philippines is the first in Asia to have established a “statelessness determination” procedure. The Department of Justice has created a refugees and stateless persons protection unit.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees representative Michel Huyghe, head of UNHCR field office in Cotabato, congratulated the Philippine government on the signing of the agreement.

He expressed hope that it will be “a catalyst for broader support for the development of national legislation for the protection of refugees, stateless persons and persons of concern.”

The DFA continues to issue International Civil Aviation Organization-compliant convention travel documents to recognized refugees and stateless persons in the country.

The Philippines also continues to implement the emergency transit mechanism, a cooperation agreement with the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) that allows for the immediate evacuation of refugees who are at risk of persecution.

The Philippines is a State Party to the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of refugees and its 1967 Protocol relating to the Status of Refugees, and the 1954 Convention Relating to the Status of Stateless Persons.