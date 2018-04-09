PH smartphone market to rebound this year

Despite a decline in shipments last year, the Philippine smartphone market is seen to resurge this year as competition in the industry grows stronger, a market research company said.

In a statement, Jensen Ooi, senior market analyst at International Data Corp. (IDC) Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), said the market would bounce back on the efforts of international and local players to “strenghen [their]position” and “stay relevant.”

“We expect smartphone vendors to continue shipping in more phablets and equipping their new models with enticing features, such as dual cameras, thin bezels, and on-device artificial intelligence,” he added.

The statement came after IDC’s Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker showed that smartphone shipments in Southeast Asia fell 7 percent to approximately 15 million units in 2017.

Shipments in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam dropped by less than 1 percent year-on-year.

“Myanmar and the Philippines were the only countries to record a decline, where some of the vendors’ shipments have reduced significantly, pulling down the total shipments in” the region, IDC said.

“Several local and smaller players were losing out competitively as the top four players continued to fortify their positions with their mix of low-end and midrange handsets,” it added, referring to South Korea’s Samsung, which shipped 29.3 smartphones last year, and China’s Oppo (17.2 million), Vivo (7.2 million), and Huawei (5.4 million).

The strong performance of the three Chinese companies was boosted by their marketing efforts and expansion of their presence through the “usual celebrity endorsements and loud marketing activities,” IDC said.