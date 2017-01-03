PH SMEs, Chinese firms to hold matchmaking summit

PHILIPPINE companies under the category of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are pairing with Chinese companies in a matchmaking conference in March under the auspices of the Bank of China (BoC) and the Department of Trade and Industry.

Under the BoC Global SME Cross-border Matchmaking Service, the bank has collaborated with the DTI, International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Philippines and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and PCCI. A cooperation agreement was signed in October to organize the conference.

“In March, we’ll have an SME Forum consisting of 1,000 people. About 800 would be local Filipino, 200 from China,” said Francis Chua, PCCI chairman emeritus. Around 500 Filipino SMEs are expected to join the conference.

The Chinese companies are expected to make an investment in their chosen partners and provide know how and technology transfer in marketing local products.

The Bank of China has pledged estimated P3 billion to kick-start the projects, Chua said.

The matchmaking process includes the creation of a database for enterprises, customer matching, remote online matchmaking, one-to-one or one-to-more meetings, onsite survey and all-round banking services to be provided by the BoC.