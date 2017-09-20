PH spikers vie in SEA beach volley tourney

Thirty teams, of 15 women’s and men’s pairs, representing eight countries will be competing in the 29th South East Asian Beach Volleyball Championshipsto be held in Singapore for the first time.

Organized by the Volleyball Association of Singapore (VAS) with the support of Unusual Limited and The Co-Organization, the tournament matches will be played from September 28 to 30 at the Palawan Beach, Sentosa.

Held every two years, the last beach volleyball championship was held in Laos where strong contender Thailand took home the gold trophy.

Defending its championship title, Thailand will be sending two women’s and two men’s teams this year while host country, Singapore, will have three women’s and men’s teams competing for the title. Other countries participating in this year’s championships include Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Timor-Leste, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Play will begin from 9am onwards and end at 6pm each day with elimination rounds being played on three beach courts. The teams will compete for a spot in the semi-finals to be played on the morning of September 30 and followed by the finals in the later afternoon on the same day.

Beach volleyball fans and the public can watch the matches live for free at Palawan Beach, Sentosa on all three days with limited seating available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“Singapore is proud to organize SEA Beach Volleyball Championships for the first time, and this certainly will not be the last. Aside from putting up a fierce fight for the trophy, this gives us a good opportunity to showcase Singapore’s hospitality, culture and lifestyle,” says Mr Ang Wei Neng, President, Volleyball Association of Singapore and Member of Parliament (MP) for Jurong GRC, Singapore.

“We would like the visiting teams to build ties on the people to people level – not only on court but off court as well.”