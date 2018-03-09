PH sportswriters name businessman Ramon Ang ‘Executive of the Year ’

SAN MIGUEL Corporation (SMC) president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang was recently named Executive of the Year for his unstinting support to Philippine sports at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards night at the Manila Hotel.

The country’s oldest sportswriting fraternity bestowed the honor to Ang, also known as RSA, mainly because of his three teams in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) — San Miguel Beermen, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings and the Magnolia Pambansang Manok Hotshots, which are the three most popular teams in the play-for-pay league.

He also threw his support to women’s volleyball in recent years through his Petron Blaze Spikers in the Philippine Super Liga (PSL). He is also behind the success of his son, Jacob Ang, who has been dominating the karting scene here and abroad.

He also supported the training of skater Michael Martinez, who recently competed in the Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

In 2005, RSA and SMC were instrumental in leading the Philippine team to the overall championship in the Southeast Asian Games. The hosts won a total of 290 medals composed of 112 golds, 85 silvers and 93 bronzes.

It can be remembered that RSA assigned PBA legends and other SMC officials as team managers to various Philippine teams in the 2005 SEA Games like archery, rowing, wushu, athletics, wrestling, karate, traditional boat race, judo, dancesport, boxing, muay thai, baseball, and petanque.