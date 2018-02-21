PH still lags in LTE use globally despite gains

Despite improvements in its long-term evolution (LTE) mobile network last year, the Philippines still ranks near the bottom among countries using this technology, a wireless-coverage mapping company said on Tuesday.

In its latest “State of LTE” report, which surveyed 88 countries and gathered data using 59 billion measurements across 4.8 million test devices from October 1 to December 29, 2017,

London-based OpenSignal said LTE network availability in the country rose from 58.83 percent last November to 63.73 percent this month, putting it in 75th place.

The Philippines’ LTE speed increased from 8.24 megabits per second (Mbps) last year to 9.49 Mbps and landed in 85th place, beating only Indonesia (from 9.02 Mbps to 8.92 Mbps), Algeria; and India.

Thailand and Malaysia also saw speed improvements, posting 9.60 Mbps and 14.83 Mbps, respectively.

South Korea and Japan registered the highest LTE availability scores at 97.49 percent and 94.7 percent, respectively.

Singapore and the Netherlands recorded the fastest download connection speeds at 44.31 Mbps and 42.12 Mbps, respectively.

No country has reached 50 Mbps on a national level yet, OpenSignal said, but noted it would “likely come sooner, rather than later, as operators embrace the latest iterations of LTE-advanced technology.”