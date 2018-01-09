PH still leads in ‘green’ sustainability–WEC

The Philippines has retained the top spot in environmental sustainability in energy resources for the third straight year, the World Energy Council (WEC) said in a report.

“While not in the Top 10 overall,” the country “is leading the way on the environmental sustainability dimension,” WEC said in its World Energy Trilemma Index 2017, which covered 125 countries.

The index ranked these countries on their ability to provide sustainable energy through three dimensions: energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability.

“Together, they constitute a ‘trilemma,’ and achieving high performance on all three dimensions entails complex interwoven links between public and private actors, government and regulators, economic and social factors, national resources, environmental concerns, and individual behaviors,” the report said.

While the Philippines leads in environmental sustainability, it ranked 63rd in energy security and 95th in energy equity.

The country took the 70th spot in the overall index, from 61st last year and 62nd in 2015.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi welcomed this news, saying it recognized the Duterte administration’s advocacy of encouraging Filipinos to make energy efficiency and conservation a way of life.

Index leaders

Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland again occupied the top three spots in the overall index. The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, France, New Zealand and Slovenia rounded out the top 10.

Denmark also attained the highest score for energy security, while Luxembourg still leads other nations in energy equity.

“Among the countries included in the index, access to electricity and clean cooking have both increased by 7 percent to 87 percent and 75 percent, respectively, since 2000,” WEC said.

Lower carbon forms of energy are being used to support energy access and economic growth, with renewables making up 19.3 percent of final global energy consumption worldwide in 2015, it added.

“A more diversified and low-carbon energy mix will help to improve energy security and environmental sustainability, but its positive effects may be stifled by rising final energy consumption, which is predicted to increase by up to 46 percent by 2060,” the report said.

WEC prepared the report in partnership with global consultancy firm Oliver Wyman, along with the Global Risk Centre of its parent Marsh & McLennan Companies.