PH still open to EU aid but without conditions, says Cayetano

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano appeared to have backpedalled on his position that the country would now reject all kinds of aid and grants from the 28-member European Union (EU).

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Cayetano said the Philippines would still welcome foreign aid, including those from the EU.

This despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s verbal rejection of new grants from the EU, including those meant to help in the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

Cayetano said that it was now the country’s policy to decline foreign aid that came with conditions.

He clarified, however, the decisions would be made based on individual aid packages, as the government would still accept aid from any country or organization so long as the package would not come with strings attached.

“I already stated the policy, if there are no conditionalities and it will not affect our sovereignty, then everyone is free to help. If it will, then we will not accept it but it will not hurt Marawi or the community because they are free to give it to international organizations or to the community directly,” Cayetano said during a chance interview.

“So the question should now be addressed to EU. Are they willing to give without conditionalities or if the conditionalities are there, are they willing to do it through international organizations?” he added.

Cayetano said the Philippines would no longer accept aid from the European bloc so it would stop from meddling into Manila’s internal affairs. He claimed that while the Philippines was being “treated as a sovereign nation,” the EU would supposedly use the aid package as an “excuse” to criticize Manila, particularly the conduct of Duterte’s deadly drug war.

Duterte has repeatedly criticized the EU in his speeches, saying its members do not understand the magnitude of Manila’s drug problem. He also accused the bloc of undue interference in the Philippines’ internal affairs.

EU lawmakers who visited the Philippines in July had criticized Duterte’s anti-narcotics war, citing the more than 3,000 deaths in anti-drug operations and alleged human rights violations in the country.

Amid what it believes is the EU’s interference into Manila’s affairs, EU Ambassador to the Philippines Franz Jessen said cutting aid from the 28-member bloc would mean the loss of about €250 million or $278.73 million worth of grants.

Duterte also accused Europe of allegedly calling for the Philippines’ expulsion from the United Nations and told European diplomats here to leave in 24 hours.

This came after the seven-member delegation of the International Delegates of the Progressive Alliance visited the Philippines.

During Wednesday’s meeting with the EU officials, Cayetano said the bloc clarified the delegation was not an EU mission as reported in the media.

“We had a very frank and honest discussion with the representatives of EU, led by Ambassador Jessen. We affirmed to him that the ties are there, are strong, the things that bind the Philippines and Europe, those a long way just like the US. Having said that, we take issue with certain statements in the environment that is trying to be put up by some European-led NGOs, parliamentarians,” he said.

“So the EU Ambassador clarified to us, that’s not an official stand of the EU, that’s not the EU themselves. But yesterday, the other day may reports na lumabas din, so we’re telling them we have to take the full picture into consideration,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cayetano reiterated that Manila’s trade relationship with EU would not be affected by the Philippines’ move to turn down assistance from the bloc.

“So having said that, the way forward is simple, there’s no problem in our trade (relations)… But in aid, we told them…, If you’re going to give us conditionalities that will affect our sovereignty to give you the right to interfere into our domestic affairs, we will not accept that donation,” Cayetano said.

“We agreed on two things, one to keep talking, number two, to look for a way forward. So hopefully kung maganda ang usapan ng EU and President Duterte then it’ll be a giant step forward but there are real issues that have to be resolved,” he added.