PH still top Asean market for US wines

The Philippines will remain America’s largest Southeast Asian wine market, with exports projected to reach 4.3 million liters or 477,778 cases worth $13 million (P677.27 million) this year, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

The USDA, in the Global Agricultural Information Network (Gain) report made by its Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) in Manila, said the figure was 12 percent higher than last year’s 3.9 million liters, or 433,333 cases worth $11.6 million (P604.33 million).

“Prospects for growth are exceptionally bright, despite tariffs that inflate the final price by 75 percent, distribution challenges, and intense competition due to regional free-trade agreements,” it added.

Traders forecast a 15 percent-to-20 percent growth in the market, the report said.

Despite challenges, FAS Manila predicted that the “country’s robust economy, wine’s increasing popularity, a young and growing population, and low relative consumption” would make the country one of the world’s most exciting wine markets.

The US has long been a leading supplier of wines to the Philippines, surpassing France in 2000. Export volumes doubled from 2000 to 2017 and value nearly quintupled to $49.8 million (P2.59 billion), according to the USDA.

“Continued growth in wine consumption is presaged by the country’s young, fast-growing and highly urbanized population with increasingly sophisticated tastes and ever-growing access to supermarkets. At least 20 million people now have sufficient income to purchase wine occasionally,” the department said.

Global Trade Atlas data showed that America had a 29-percent share of the local wine market last year. Australia followed with 19 percent; Spain, 15 percent; Chile and France, 9 percent each; Italy, 6 percent; Singapore, 2 percent; and others, 11 percent.

FAS Manila forecast market growth across all price ranges. It predicted that higher prices and increased sales in mid-priced and premium wines would raise the average price by 20 percent to 30 percent in the coming years.

“At the same time, brisk sales of entry-level, value-priced US wines are expected to continue as more consumers become interested in wine,” it added.

In 2017, the average cost, insurance and freight price of US wines exported to the country was $2.97 (P151) per liter, the USDA said.