PH stops importation of birds, poultry from The Netherlands

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has ordered a temporary ban on the import of live birds and poultry products from The Netherlands, amid fears that bird flu may reach Philippine shores.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol said the ban stemmed from a reported outbreak of H5N6 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus in Biddinghuizen, Flevoland affecting fattening ducks.

Pinol said Dr. Christianne Bruschke, Chief Veterinary Officer, Ministry of Economic Affairs, The Hague, Netherlands submitted the report to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) on December 10, 2017.

The ban covered all domestic and wild birds and their products, including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen from this country.

The DA said “there was a need to prevent the entry of the bird flu virus to protect the health of the local poultry population.

The Agriculture chief has ordered the agency’s quarantine officers and inspectors in all major airports and seaports to stop and confiscate all shipments of domestic and wild birds, including poultry and poultry products into the country originating from The Netherlands.

The same bird flu strain also infected poultry farms in the provinces of Pampanga and Nueva Ecija in August 2017.

According to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), H5N6 strain is transmittable to humans but with a low mortality rate.

The bird flu may be transmitted to humans through direct contact. It may also be transmitted through inhalation of dried fecal material. NEIL ALCOBER