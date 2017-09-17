PH students win 10 medals in Singapore math contest

Ten students from Makati City’s public schools bagged ten medals, including one gold, in the International Mathematics Open for Young Achievers (IMOYA) held in Singapore early this month.

Rita Riddle, Department of Education (DepEd) superintendent for Makati, said Grade 3 student Justine Mae Vito Cruz of Bangkal Elementary School – Main won the gold medal in the competition held September 1-4.

The students who received silver medals were Grade 7 students Ma. Angelica Marquez, Cedric Gabriel Evasco, Chryss Anika Bersabal (from Makati Science High School) and Grade 5 student Juwan Emmanuelle Osama (from Rizal Elementary School), Riddle added.

Those who got bronze medals were Lheiza Jhoy Caro, Gabrielle Leonard Cuadra (Grade 7 st udents from MSHS), Ron Aldwyn Abustan (Grade 5 student from Fort Bonifacio Elementary School), Allan Dave Pabillano (Grade 5 pupil from Comembo Elementary School) and Jameiah Marielle Prayco (also a Grade 5 student from F. Benitez Elementary School-Main).

Makati Mayor Abby Binay congratulated the winners and thanked them for valuing the investments of the city government in their education.

“Congratulations to our young Math wizards! Your hard work has paid off with your excellent performance in such a prestigious competition,” Binay said.

“Your achievements are the best reward we could ever hope for as we continue to invest our city’s resources in upgrading our public education system,” she added.

According to the city’s public affairs office, the purpose of IMOYA is to provide student-participants with a proper venue to showcase and enhance their skills in Mathematics and give the students an opportunity to share their country’s rich culture and heritage with other delegates from other countries as well.

The Makati students competed with students from Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.