PH submits bid to host 2023 FIBA World Cup

A landmark moment was made when the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced that it submitted a hosting bid for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

This time, however, the Philippines’ top basketball body found an ally in Indonesian counterpart PERBASI.

In the said co-hosting bid, the first made known so far, both the Philippines and Indonesia will host the group stages, while the former, being the lead co-host, will be the site for the semifinals and the finals.

Following the success of the historic EuroBasket 2015 in four countries, FIBA decided to open a multiple hosting option for the 2023 FIBA World Cup and its succeeding editions.

The last time the FIBA World Cup was held in Southeast Asia was when the Philippines hosted the event in 1978.

The SBP also submitted a hosting bid for the 2019 FIBA World Cup but was edged out in the final round of deliberation by China.

The official list of candidates for the 2023 FIBA World Cup hosting rights will be revealed in February, while the eventual host/s of the said event will be named in December.