‘PH subway running by end of Duterte’s term’

THE country will have its first subway system before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term.

This was according to Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito, who accompanied Duterte on a visit to Japan this week.

Advertisements

The $9-billion economic and infrastructure assistance pledge made by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during Duterte’s visit in Japan clearly indicated that the subway project would materialize, he told reporters.

“I am confident Japan will honor its pledges and commitments,” the senator said.

Ejercito recalled that during the presidency of his father, Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, then Japanese prime minister Keizo Obuchi delivered on his pledge to assist the Philippines in the construction of the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway Project and various airports.

During Duterte’s second official visit, Japan reiterated its full commitment to provide ¥1 trillion in assistance to the Philippines to boost economic and infrastructure development in the next five years.

Duterte made the announcement in a joint news conference with Abe during the first day of the visit on Monday.

“I am pleased with Japan’s reiteration that it is fully committed to give flesh to its one-trillion-yen pledge of assistance for the Philippines which covers high-impact and high-value infrastructure projects that my country needs to sustain and spur economic growth. These will include some of the most ambitious and groundbreaking projects, including the Metro Manila subway project and well as major developments in the regions and provinces,” Duterte said.

“Our commitment to further expand our cooperative ties show that the Philippines and Japan is building a golden age of strategic partnership,” he added.