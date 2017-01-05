PH Superliga supports LVPI in building a strong national team

The Philippine Superliga (PSL) declared its full support to Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) in building a strong team for major international tournaments this year.

LVPI will be holding a tryout for the AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Asian Women’s Seniors Championship on August 9 to 17 in Manila and the 29th Southeast Asian Games on August 19 to 31 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“We are very supportive of the plans of program of LVPI. This is our way of giving back to the federation,” PSL president Ramon Suzara said.

Suzara was the secretary-general of the defunct Philippine Amateur Volleyball Association when the country last won a gold medal in the 1993 Singapore SEA Games behind the prowess of open hitter Thelma Barina-Rojas, setter Len Escollante and Zenaida Ybanez-Chavez.

In the 2005 Manila SEA Games, the Filipina spikers settled for bronze behind powerhouse and eventual champion Thailand and second-placer Vietnam.

Since then, the Philippines opted to sit out as it failed to come up with a solid team in the 2007 Thailand Games, 2009 Laos Games, 2011 Indonesia Games and 2013 Myanmar Games.

In the 2015 Singapore edition, the Philippine team led by three-time UAAP MVP Alyssa Valdez and Rachel Anne Daquis failed to advance to the semifinals after finishing third in the group stage.

LVPI earlier wants to form a combination of young and veteran players coming from different leagues including PSL and Shakey’s V-League.

Other players from UAAP and NCAA as well as those from provincial leagues are also being considered as potential members of the team.

Besides Valdez and Daquis, among the top names being considered are reigning PSL Grand Prix MVP Jaja Santiago, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Myla Pablo, Michele Gumabao, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Maika Ortiz, Julia Morado and Rhea Dimaculangan.