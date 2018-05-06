PH supports Korean peace agreement

The Philippine government on Saturday hailed the historic meeting of the leaders of South and North Korea and

expressed support to the peace declaration that followed it.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Manila hopes the development between the two states will lead to the long-sought peace in the Korean Peninsula.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the Inter-Korean Summit in Panmunjeom on April 27. The two leaders signed the “Panmunjeom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity, and Unification of the Korean Peninsula.”

“It is hoped that this development will contribute to the ongoing process of reducing tensions, the peaceful resolution of prevailing issues between concerned parties, and the eventual denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula that will contribute to the peace and stability of the region,” the DFA said in a statement. “The Filipino people stand with our Korean brothers and sisters at this critical moment in history.”

On May 4, Pyongyang’s time was reset 30 minutes earlier, aligning its time zone with Seoul.

“The time-resetting is the first practical step taken after the historic third north-south summit meeting to speed up the process for the north and the south to become one and turn their different and separated things into the same and single ones,” state-run Korean Central News Agency said.